Twin Cities Gets Trampoline Zone To Help Action Sports Athletes Hone Their Skills

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Help Boardshop in Edina has an indoor indoor skatepark for skateboarders to ride year-round. Now, the shop also features a trampoline training area.

“We wanted to bring the snowboarders and skiers inside the facility and have something to offer to that community as well,” said business operations manager Ben VanOss.

The trampoline training area fills a need for Minnesota athletes working on flips and tricks.

“This is the only action sports-dedicated training facility in the entire state of Minnesota,” VanOss said.

The training area is not open to nonathletes, as it is for training purposes only. Those who want to use it need to take a test before being allowed to bounce.

The shop has partnered with the G Team, bringing in trainers to help snowboarders and free skiers with trampoline lessons.

“Trampoline training in and of itself is really a critical part for a freestyle rider’s journey,” said Jacob Sterling, a coach with the G Team.

Help Boardshop is just a mile from Highland Hills, making it ideal for winter sports riders.

“They can learn something here and within five minutes they can be on the hill and taking it to snow,” VanOss said.