Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Columbus Business First
Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

January 2022 Southwest Orlando Home & Real Estate

Consider all the factors in choosing to refinance your mortgage while interest rates are still low. Experts say that with mortgage rates beginning to rise, refinancing your home now might be your last best chance to lower your monthly mortgage payment, as rates remain near all-time lows. Those who refinanced...
ORLANDO, FL
Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: January 13 to 20

Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 13 to 20, 2022:. 5 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 0 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 31 Maple Street, Darien | $1,100,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 210 Tokeneke Road, Darien | $875,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 337...
DARIEN, CT
Columbus Business First

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 7, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When participating in a real estate transaction, sometimes guarantee by word of mouth isn’t enough. A verbal agreement needs to be solidified by a contractual agreement. That’s the focus of this week’s Real Estate Matter... A verbal agreement or a firm handshake isn’t...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

