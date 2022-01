I woke up this morning, grabbed my vitamin infused coffee and hit the road at 3:30am to get to the show. On the way I took my fish oils, ran my to-do list though my brain, ate a responsible breakfast and started thinking about all the things I needed to get done today. We are always trying to make ourselves better aren't we? It's a never ending and sometimes discouraging battle.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO