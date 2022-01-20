ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
`Eternals,' `Pose,' `RuPaul's Drag Race' Among GLAAD Media Award Nominees

By City News Service
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - ``West Side Story,'' ``Eternals,'' ``Pose,'' ``RuPaul's Drag Race'' and ``Saved by the Bell'' were among the films and programs receiving nominations today for the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards ``honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,'' according to GLAAD, which stands for Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and is billed as the world's largest LGBTQ media-advocacy organization.

``Eternals'' and ``West Side Story'' were both nominated for outstanding wide-release film, along with ``Everybody's Talking About Jamie,'' ``The Mitchells vs. the Machines'' and ``tick, tick...BOOM!''

On the small screen, comedy series nominations went to ``Dickinson,'' ``Gentefied,'' ``Love, Victor,'' ``The Other Two,'' ``Saved by the Bell,'' ``Sex Education,'' ``Shrill,'' ``Special,'' ``Twenties'' and ``Work in Progress.''

For drama series, nominees were ``9-1-1: Lone Star,'' ``Batwoman,'' ``The Chi,'' ``Doom Patrol,'' ``Good Trouble,'' ``Grey's Anatomy,'' ``The L Word: Generation Q,'' ``Pose,'' ``Star Trek: Discovery'' and ``Supergirl.''

The awards are presented across a variety of media, including film, television, music, video games, comic books, journalism and blogs.

The GLAAD Media Awards will return to in-person ceremonies in Beverly Hills and New York in 2022 after being virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards will be presented April 2 at the Beverly Hilton and the New York ceremony will take place May 6.

Tickets for the ceremony can be purchased at www.glaad.org/mediaawards/33/tickets.

