Concord, NH

Senate Judiciary Hears Bills To Protect Abortion Rights in N.H.

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
 6 days ago
CONCORD – Abortion issues took center stage in the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday with two bills – one to repeal the new 24-week abortion ban and the other to enshrine existing abortion rights into law. SB 399 would repeal the state’s new ban on abortions after 24...

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

