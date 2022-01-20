Senate Judiciary Hears Bills To Protect Abortion Rights in N.H.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, DHHS announced 2,461 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 19. Today’s results include 1,687 people who tested positive by PCR test and 774 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 72 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (60 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,603; an additional 43 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (21 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,950; an additional 192 new cases from Monday, January 10 (32 by PCR and 160 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,093; an additional 211 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (62 by PCR and 149 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,033; an additional 32 new cases from Wednesday, January 12 (7 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,911; an additional 15 new cases from Friday, January 14 (12 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,950; an additional 18 new cases from Saturday, January 15 (12 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 5,529; an additional 12 new cases from Sunday, January 16 (9 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,812; an additional 18 new cases from Monday, January 17 (9 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,804; and an additional 116 new cases from Tuesday, January 18 (29 by PCR and 87 by antigen test) for a new total of 711. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 20,026 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

