ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Aubrey Plaza Can’t Wait to Work With Mike White on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

By Rebecca Rubin
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the rest of us, Aubrey Plaza devoured the first season of “The White Lotus,” HBO’s buzzy social satire about insufferable vacationers and seemingly cheerful employees at a luxurious Hawaiian resort. Unlike the rest of us, Plaza was cast on the show’s second season. Beyond...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

The White Lotus invites F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson for season two

The second season of HBO Max’s The White Lotus has added several guests to its new cast. Joining the season will be F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Apart) as series regulars. They join the previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, 3 Others for Season 2

F. Murray Abraham will play Michael Imperioli’s father in the second season of HBO Max’s “The White Lotus,” TheWrap confirmed on Tuesday. Oscar-winner Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, father of Dominic (Imperioli), who’s also traveling with his grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco of “The Order” and “The Magicians”) a recent college graduate.
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

The White Lotus

The White Lotus – Official Trailer (HBO) The White Lotus will be open for a second season. The HBO comedy took over Twitter this summer, with viewers getting sucked in by both the central mystery (who was in the body bag?) and the minute dramas taking place between the wealthy guests and the beleaguered staff of a luxury hotel in Hawaii. Though the show was initially billed as a miniseries, the network announced a Season 2 renewal last month.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Parks and Recreation star signs up for White Lotus season 2

The White Lotus has just announced a big piece of casting for its second season: Aubrey Plaza. The Parks and Recreation, Scott Pilgrim vs the World and Legion actress has been confirmed by Deadline to be a series regular for the sophomore run, which will be taking place in a White Lotus property in a different location to Hawaii from the original.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Tom Hollander
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Haley Lu Richardson
Person
F. Murray Abraham
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett Joins Hulu Limited Series ‘Immigrant’

The White Lotus star and SAG Award nominee Murray Bartlett has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant, which hails from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. He joins star and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani. Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Bartlett joins the series as a series regular and will appear as Nick De Noia. Producer-choreographer Nick De Noia is a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain...
TV SERIES
Stone Country Enterprise

‘The White Lotus’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

Following the success of HBO‘s The White Lotus in 2021, the limited series will officially return for more resort drama. Whether it’s the casting or setting, plenty of details about the forthcoming second season has been unveiled already. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show’s return so far.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Abraham, Hollander & More Join “White Lotus”

Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, British TV alum Tom Hollander, and rising young actors Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have scored series regular roles in the second season of “The White Lotus” for HBO. The group join Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the follow-up to Mike White’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Hbo#Hawaiian#Variety#Covid
digitalspy.com

The White Lotus season 2 casts The King's Man and Split stars

HBO's The White Lotus is adding more big names to its ensemble cast for season two. TV Line reports that The King's Man star Tom Hollander has been cast alongside Split's Haley Lu Richardson. But that's not all, as Oscar winner and Mythic Quest actor F Murray Abraham has also...
TV SERIES
architecturaldigest.com

Is The White Lotus Headed to This Luxe Hotel for Season Two?

The sleeper hit of 2021 is officially coming back to television screens, but The White Lotus season two will not take place at the Hawaiian resort where Murray Bartlett’s character Armond catered to self-centered guests played by Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, and Jake Lacy. Citing anonymous sources, Variety reports that season two will be set in Sicily and will film at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the town of Taormina.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Congrats to The White Lotus Season-Two Cast on Its Alleged Italian Vacation

Despite the inevitably negative Tripadvisor reviews that probably followed the incidents of season one, more and more people are checking in to The White Lotus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson have joined the cast of the HBO show’s second season as series regulars. It was previously reported that Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza will also be joining the ensemble, and Jennifer Coolidge will be making her rightful return. THR’s sources say the second season will take place at a White Lotus resort in Italy, so congrats to all of these people on getting to film somewhere beautiful. We even got character descriptions for the new recruits that led us to believe the second season will keep exploring themes like intergenerational masculinity crisis and the dark truths of girlbossery:
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

The HBO universe recruits more for The White Lotus season 2

Sydney Sweeney, we miss you. After HBO’s dark comedy satire The White Lotus took us to a tropical hotel resort in Hawaii last summer, the lauded show was quickly renewed as an anthology series, with each season set at a different White Lotus hotel across the world. Where is season two set? The rumours are the drama between hotel staff and its uptight customers will take place in Italy. Will the arguments be heightened by overly caffeinated guests? Will all hell break loose when an American visitor asks for pineapple on their pizza? We’ll have to wait and see.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Physical' Season 2 Casts 'The White Lotus' Star Murray Bartlett as Rose Byrne's Fitness-Obsessed Friend

Murray Bartlett is about to get physical. After taking his turn managing the titular resort in The White Lotus, Bartlett is swapping out his suits and Hawaiian shirts for some leg warmers and a leotard in Season 2 of Physical, the actor told Variety on an episode of their "Just for Variety" podcast. He's the latest to join the 80s nostalgia dramedy on AppleTV+ following its renewal for a second season back in August.
TV & VIDEOS
tatler.com

The A-listers joining the cast of The White Lotus Season 2

One of the TV smash hits of 2021, The White Lotus garnered praise for its biting, satirical take on life at a luxury Hawaii holiday resort. Like its HBO sibling Succession, the comedy-drama presents the gilded world of the super rich in a sharp, funny and at times tragic light, laying bear the corruptive influence of privilege and power.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

HBO’s The White Lotus lines up its season 2 cast members

HBO‘s The White Lotus was a breakout hit last year thanks to its deft mixture of dark comedy and melodrama. While the first season took place in The White Lotus Hawaiian resort, the new season will be switching locations to another exotic destination. Per Variety, The White Lotus season 2 will be set in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina. A few of the new cast members have also already been revealed.
TV SERIES
E! News

White Lotus Season 2 Will Be Checking Into a New Exotic Locale

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Talks "Legally Blonde 3" at 2021 Emmys. Cold gelato, idyllic views and pasta await the guests of The White Lotus. Variety reports that the second installment of the HBO anthology series will take place in beautiful Sicily, Italy. According to the outlet, the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel, has been booked for the cast and crew to film in until April 1.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy