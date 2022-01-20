Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Home has always been important, but since the onset of the pandemic, many people’s emotional attachment to their home has increased. For a lot of people, home the past few years has become a workplace, a school, a restaurant and a gathering place—the hub of their entire lives. Today, RE/MAX launched a new national advertising campaign, “The Right Agent Can Lead the Way,” inspired by the emotions surrounding home and the role a RE/MAX agent plays in navigating them.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO