The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new head coach, but could they still make a splash even if they do not bring in Jim Harbaugh. While pundits and many Las Vegas Raiders fans alike are enamored with the speculation of who becomes the team’s next head coach, there is one candidate that few are talking about. While current Michigan Wolverines Jim Harbaugh presents many different alluring aspects, even the former 44-19-1 San Fransico 49ers head coach doesn’t have a track record that compares to this one.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO