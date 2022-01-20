Why You Should Study an MBA Program

Good news for professionals looking to apply for MBA programs sooner rather than later—more and more top MBA programs are loosening their testing requirements. Professionals who think their experience speaks to their management competency and would like to skip tests altogether and applicants who think they would perform better on the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) rather than the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) might be happy to hear that most top MBA programs no longer have GMAT-only test score requirements.

