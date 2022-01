“We don’t talk about ‘Encanto'” is a phrase that may be being said in the Gunna and Weeknd households this week, as both of those hit artists had to step aside to let the smash Disney soundtrack reclaim its No. 1 position atop the Billboard 200 album chart. “Encanto” continues to grow, with 104,000 album-equivalent units — a 9% increase — pushing it back to the top. Last week’s No. 1, Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” slips a spot to second place with 96,000 units, a decline of 36% from its opening frame. The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM,” which bowed last week at No. 3,...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO