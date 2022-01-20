ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

First Pic! Erin Bates & Husband Chad Paine Welcome Baby #5

 6 days ago

“Bringing Up Bates” stars Erin Bates and Chad Paine are parents again!

On Tuesday, the pair announced that they welcomed their fifth child. They wrote on Instagram, “Finley Marie Paine arrived this morning at 4:51am. Our little miracle baby is doing wonderful and we can’t wait to share more details soon! This mama and daddy are going to get a little rest now and as many snuggles as possible.”

Along with a precious pic with their bundle of joy, they revealed that Finley weighed “5lbs and 4oz.”

“We can’t thank you enough for the prayers. We feel indebted, loved, and so grateful to each of you,” the couple continued. “We serve such a big God.”

Chad and Erin are also parents to Charles Steven IV, 6, Brooklyn Elise, 5, Everly Hope, 3, and Holland Grace, 2.

On their Instagram Story, the couple gushed that they were “madly in love” with their baby.

Erin and Chad announced the baby’s arrival on the same day that UPtv broke the news that “Bringing Up Bates” was being canceled.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, the network said, “We will not be premiering ’Bringing Up Bates’ season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon.”

It continued, “When we premiered ‘Bringing Up Bates,’ the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past ten seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.”

In August, Chad and Erin confirmed her pregnancy to People, revealing that it came as a shock after Erin’s health issues.

“Every day life is a miracle, but this is such a special miracle for our little family,” they said. “For the past year, Erin has experienced different health problems, which ended up leading to multiple surgeries.”

The “Bringing Up Bates” stars continued, “After consulting with our doctor, we realized having another baby was not going to be in our future. It was sad, just because we both really love kids, but I knew Erin’s health was the biggest priority, and we were overwhelmingly grateful for the four little blessings God has already given us. We were content knowing that God sometimes has a different plan than our own. As you can imagine, we were absolutely blown away when we found out the good news and really in shock!”

