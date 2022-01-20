ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Legal Lens: College loan collector to pay off $1.85B in debt; who qualifies?

FOX2now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavient, a student loan collecting company, announced last week it...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Navient Plans to Cancel Some Student Borrowers' Loan Debt. Who Qualifies?

Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
CREDITS & LOANS
newsy.com

Navient Settles Predatory Student Loan Claims For $1.85B

Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The $1.85 billion deal with 39 state attorneys general was announced Thursday.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Student Loans#Brown Crouppen
NBC12

Millions of Americans in their 60s are paying off college debt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of Americans in their 60′s are paying off student loans. According to the US Department of Education, 2.3 million Americans 62 years of age or older carry, on average, $37,739.13 in student loan debt. While this is a small sub-group of all who owe,...
RICHMOND, VA
Brenham Banner-Press

Student loan servicer to pay $1.85 billion in landmark settlement

Harrisburg, Pa. – Allegations of widespread unfair, deceptive, and abusive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans led to Thursday's announcement of a massive settlement. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Navient, known as one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, will provide relief...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Nursing Loan Forgiveness Program’s Popularity Outstrips Available Funding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Applications are now open for student loan relief for nurses in Pennsylvania — but there’s a problem with demand badly outweighing funding. That’s what Pennsylvania lawmakers are saying about the one-time student loan forgiveness program. Funding is aimed at eligible nurses for up to $7,500 in debt reduction. Applications are open through March 1, 2022 — but the program has already drawn more than 4,800 applications. Assuming that each eligible nurse qualifies for the maximum amount of loan forgiveness, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency says only 666 nurses will receive relief. Board members are now calling on lawmakers to increase funding for the program. Governor Wolf is among those calling for an increase in funding. The goal of the program is to provide loan relief to nurses, in hopes it convinces them to stay in Pennsylvania and not take jobs in other states.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: Most Americans Do Not Have $1,000 Cash On Hand For Emergencies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most Americans do not have the cash on hand to cover an emergency expense of $1,000, a new study reports. Americans are just not saving as much as they need. Suppose your car needs emergency repairs, or a family member is rushed to the emergency room for care not covered by insurance, or your furnace blows during this frigid winter weather. Could you easily put your hands on at least a thousand bucks? “Only 44 percent of Americans could cover that out of savings,” Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at bankrate.com, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday. Bankrate.com conducted...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy