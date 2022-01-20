Legal Lens: College loan collector to pay off $1.85B in debt; who qualifies?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most Americans do not have the cash on hand to cover an emergency expense of $1,000, a new study reports.
Americans are just not saving as much as they need.
Suppose your car needs emergency repairs, or a family member is rushed to the emergency room for care not covered by insurance, or your furnace blows during this frigid winter weather. Could you easily put your hands on at least a thousand bucks?
“Only 44 percent of Americans could cover that out of savings,” Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at bankrate.com, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.
