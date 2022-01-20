Legal Lens: College loan collector to pay off $1.85B in debt; who qualifies?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Applications are now open for student loan relief for nurses in Pennsylvania — but there’s a problem with demand badly outweighing funding. That’s what Pennsylvania lawmakers are saying about the one-time student loan forgiveness program. Funding is aimed at eligible nurses for up to $7,500 in debt reduction. Applications are open through March 1, 2022 — but the program has already drawn more than 4,800 applications. Assuming that each eligible nurse qualifies for the maximum amount of loan forgiveness, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency says only 666 nurses will receive relief. Board members are now calling on lawmakers to increase funding for the program. Governor Wolf is among those calling for an increase in funding. The goal of the program is to provide loan relief to nurses, in hopes it convinces them to stay in Pennsylvania and not take jobs in other states.

