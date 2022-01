After the release of her brand new single, ‘Stock Blowing Up’, there is no doubt that Nore G is on the right path for stardom and success. ‘Stock Blowing Up‘ will inspire an even younger generation to invest in crypto and the stock market, whilst giving Nore G a platform to progress into a reputable, young musician. The song embodies the winning feeling, referencing trap and modern hip-hop beats. Nore G has proven that she is ready for the industry, and nothing can get in her way to stop her.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO