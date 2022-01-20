ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Man killed in Bayou St. John shooting

By Aaron S. Lee
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide that occurred in the 800 block of Hagan Avenue on Wednesday.

At about 3:47 p.m., First District officers responded to a shooting at the location and upon arrival found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Watch: NOPD Superintendent provides update on recent violent crime arrests

This is an ongoing investigation, but there are no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Sports
