ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

King Addies’ New RudeBoy Choice Playlist

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[NEW YORK] – America’s #1 sound, King Addies, has officially planted its flag on Spotify with the recent debut of the ever colossal RudeBoy Choice playlist. The New York City sound system juggernaut’s very first playlist salutes Jamaican music living legends. This includes vintage songs from some...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily Trojan

New year, new playlist: Nine songs for 2022

Speaking from personal experience, the old motivation wheels can feel a bit rusty when coming back to school (and reality) after such an extensive break. And honestly, the start of this year feels a little bit like 2020, part two. Even though the state of our school and country is...
MUSIC
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 1/18

THE REGRETTES - “MONDAY”. For the first time since 2019, The Regrettes have launched a new single — or two for that matter. “Monday” features Lydia Night on vocals with help from the ‘makes you want to dance’ type music by her band featuring Genessa Gariano, Drew Thomsen, and Brooke Dickson. Monday is a song you will not want to miss as it talks about the idea of feeling overwhelmed with life but reminding yourself you are still alive. The Regrettes are back and better than ever!
THEATER & DANCE
wfpk.org

John’s playlist for “Walk…… This Way”

We had a feeling this would be fun! Mid-Morning host John Timmons put together a 3 hour show filled with songs that have the word Walk (and variations) in the title. Thanks to listeners for their numerous suggestions and requests. In case you missed it or just want to hear it again, here’s his Spotify playlist for Walk….. This Way including songs that time didn’t allow for. Enjoy!
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: Themba

South African powerhouse Themba rolls into the New Year with some of his favourite tracks from Afro house and beyond — including a few he says he wish he’d made — for Beatport’s Playlist of the Week. My name is Themba, which means faith, hope or...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Clarke
L.A. Weekly

From Ronnie Spector to Björk — the new LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Ronnie Spector to Björk: The eighty-ninth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from David Dann and Carl Craig, R&B from Amanda Reifer, the much-missed Ronnie Spector, rock from Filter and Genesis, cover star Björk, and so much more.
MUSIC
sflcn.com

Music Lovers Keep Jahmali’s New Music ‘On Repeat’

[NEW YORK] – Reggae singer Jahmali is cruising into the new year with fresh new content, which the masses are keeping “On Repeat“. Resonating with wide listening audiences, the vibrant “On Repeat” is bound to keep Jahmali in the music spotlight!. The latest effort from...
MUSIC
sflcn.com

Legendary Reggae Artist Andrew Bees Releases New Single “Real Life”

[LOS ANGELES] – Whether as a formidable solo artist or in the role of charismatic frontman for legendary, Grammy Award-winning reggae band Black Uhuru for the past 25 years, Andrew Bees has played a significant role in the breaking down of cultural and socio-political barriers that have often kept Jamaican reggae stars out of the American mainstream consciousness.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Big Youth#Juggernaut#Rudeboy Choice#Jamaican#Rude Boy Choice
scotscoop.com

Song recommendations to add to your playlist

Music has been a consistent source of entertainment that has provided comfort and inspiration over the past few years. Each year, more and more artists are releasing new songs that can be hard to keep up with. To help you get organized, here is a list of recommended songs for a variety of music preferences.
MUSIC
coolhunting.com

OkayPlayer’s James Mtume Playlist

Musician, producer, singer/songwriter and activist James Mtume sadly passed away this week. While many know him for his band’s 1983 hit “Juicy Fruit”—which was famously sampled in Notorious BIG’s “Juicy”—Mtume was remarkably prolific far beyond and for many decades, oftentimes behind the scenes. He was a session player with Don Cherry and Herbie Hancock, rose to prominence as part of Miles Davis’ ensemble and, in the ’70s, leaned into funk and electronic music—forming the NYC-based band called Mtume. A master of slinky, infectious music, Mtume created “lush vocals, sleek harmonies and percussive piano chops,” says OkayPlayer. For their latest installation of In Hip-Hop and Beyond, OkayPlayer explores Mtume’s “sonic signature” and how it’s been utilized, built upon and reimagined by artists over three decades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wglt.org

Spotify playlist: New music in January on Highway 309

This weekly updated Spotify playlist is a comprehensive array of the broad new music added to the Highway 309 library. In January, we added soulful sounds from Shungudzo and Joy Oladokun, blues from Joan Osborne and Colin James, deep country from Jacob Bryant, New Orleans gumbo from Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Galactic, and Dee-1, and so much more.
MUSIC
sflcn.com

Irish and Chin & Sound Chat Radio Present 1987: Bronx VS. Brooklyn

[NEW YORK] – Esteemed promoters Irish and Chin and Sound Chat Radio are bringing authentic sound clash vibes back with their “Time Travel Sound System and Dancehall Series.” Their long awaited return and first installment in the series goes down on February 5, 2022 between the legendary Downbeat and Firgo Digital.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
thepitchkc.com

The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist:

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!. Playlist Guest #10: Jim Nimmo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Variety

Damon Albarn Addresses Taylor Swift Comments at Concert Before Dedicating ‘Song 2’ to LA Times Reporter

Within 12 hours of becoming persona non grata among Taylor Swift fans around the world, Blur and Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn used his Los Angeles concert to further address his comments about the pop star. During the tail end of Albarn’s Walt Disney Concert Hall show on Jan. 24 — reportedly a 17-song tour de force that lasted 75 minutes — Albarn joked about Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood, who interviewed him and asked about Swift, again suggesting that he was misrepresented in the article. According to a Spin review of the gig, Albarn said on stage that “before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sflcn.com

So Vile is Hitting the Airwaves with New Track, “One Life”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Recording artiste So Vile is hitting the airwaves with a brand new track titled “One Life”. “The song is about living your life to the fullest and just being true to who you are,” the artiste explained. In its early stages of release, fans are already giving the track some great reactions and rave reviews.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy