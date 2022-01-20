ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Animal Shelter Receives $50K in Donations for Betty White Challenge

By Stephanie Wenger
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Orlando animal shelter is experiencing the power of Betty White's fans. As of Tuesday morning, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando received more than $50,500 in donations as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encouraged fans to donate to animal causes in honor of what would have been the late star's...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

These Are the Best Dog Treats on Amazon, According to a Veterinary Assistant

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You might think any bag of treats on the shelf at a store or promoted in an ad is safe for your pet; unfortunately, this isn't always the case. To make sure you're feeding your dog only the best, you should check the ingredients before buying a new snack, because lots of options can actually do more harm than good. That's why we curated a list of dog treats you can buy on Amazon that are super affordable and backed by a veterinary assistant. Plus, they're part of Amazon's Subscribe & Save program, which means you can set up a weekly or monthly subscription to ensure you always have some on hand, and save money while you're at it.
PET SERVICES
People

Pet Parents Say This Dog Towel 'Cuts Blow-Drying Time at Least in Half' — and It's on Sale

Taking your dog out for a dip in the lake or a weekend trip to the beach is all good and fun — that is, until the stench from your wet dog starts to burn in your nostrils. Scientists believe that the notorious wet dog smell comes from yeast and bacteria that are unleashed when dog fur becomes wet, even though giving them a bath might seem like the instinctive solution for getting rid of any odors.
PET SERVICES
People

New York Police Officers Save Baby Deer from Icy Water: 'A Gold Medal-Worthy Rescue'

Police officers in New York rescued a baby deer stuck in dangerously cold waters. According to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department, a park ranger first spotted the distressed fawn stuck in the chilly waters of Narrow Bay in Shirley, New York, on Sunday. News of the struggling baby animal made its way to the Suffolk County Police Department, which sent out officers to assist in the fawn's rescue.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
People

People

202K+
Followers
38K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy