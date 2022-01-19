ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

3D Printing Could Soon Weld Plane and Car Parts Out of Metal

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Imagine hitting Ctrl + P and out comes a car part.

That's the dream behind an innovative new 3D printing technology, which Massachusetts firm Seurat raised $21 million to develop on Wednesday with the support of a group of the world's most powerful manufacturers.

Heavy Metal Gutenberg

Okay, it's not actually as simple as hitting Ctrl + P, but what Seurat is working on could produce a major breakthrough in global manufacturing. While it's been around since the 1980s, 3D printing is mostly used to make plastic parts and prototypes. That made the tech useful at the onset of the pandemic when some places used the technology to make medical protective equipment, but the things that can be produced are still relatively small in scale and sometimes time consuming. The worldwide market for 3D printing products and services remains relatively small, at just $12.6 billion in 2020 according to data firm Statista.

The 3D printing frontier with breakthrough potential is metal, but companies have struggled to develop ways to make large car or plane parts, or metals for electronics, for less money and in less time than current manufacturing methods. Seurat thinks it has found a way:

  • The company has developed a high-powered laser beam that can be split into up to 2.3 million beams of light, which can be programmed to weld around high-resolution images.
  • Every beam, or "pixel," can pinpoint its own spot, allowing Seurat's system to weld large areas of metal powder instantly, which could allow companies to manufacture metal parts domestically and more quickly than through current supply chains — it can already produce multilayered objects 10 times faster than current 3D printing technology.

Will It Scale? Seurat has raised $75 million to develop its technology so far, but doesn't expect to begin even trying to commercialize it until later this year. On Wednesday the company said it has already secured letters of intent from seven of the world's biggest automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics, and industrial companies to join its commercial program. Its impressive list of investors — which includes Xerox, GM, Porsche, and Siemens — may give a hint as to who those companies are.

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

Not from China or Germany – Built from 3D printed parts this American-made hypercar costs $2 million and can accelerate to 62mph faster than any production car in the world.

The Czinger 21C hybrid hypercar looks straight out of a videogame. Just look at it! And, in case, this is the first time you’ve ever heard of the name Czinger, it could be because this spaceship-like still-to-reach-production car is the work of a boutique manufacturer from America and might be one of those projects that die on the vine. However, the $2 million hypercar’s design and specifications are so impressive that we are rooting for it to succeed. Robb Report recently caught up with the company’s founder, Kevin Czinger at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles where the Czinger 21C has been put up on display. Kevin shared his dreams and explained how the Czinger 21C represents a “paradigm shift in automotive manufacturing.”
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
techxplore.com

Using 3D printing for alloy materials innovation

While millions of people around the world enjoy renewed mobility from hip and knee replacements, many don't realize that the materials used in such implants have basically stayed the same since the 1960s. Originally designed for rocketry and the US space program, the material, titanium, is strong, corrosion resistant, and...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

3D-printed engine parts can make cargo ships more eco-friendly

New green fuels and a goal of increasing performance can make it attractive to 3D print parts of the large cargo ship engines. The large marine engines of the world's cargo ships are an important focus area in the maritime industry's efforts to become more sustainable. This also applies to the individual parts of the engine, which must be continuously optimized in order to meet the future requirements of a lower and greener fuel consumption.
INDUSTRY
plasticsnews.com

Local Motors, a maker of 3D printed cars, shuttles, shutting down

Self-driving shuttle manufacturer Local Motors Inc. is shuttering operations Jan. 14, according to multiple executives. Though no formal announcement was made, several employees with the company, which produced the Olli shuttle — accessible for people with disabilities — among other vehicles, detailed the company's demise on social media Jan. 13. Two Local Motors employees later confirmed the reports.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Hexagon/Volume Graphics’ latest metal 3D printing software release offers enhanced geometrical compensation

With metal additive manufacturing technologies, particularly LPBF (laser powder bed fusion) and EBPBF (electron beam powder bed fusion), part distortion can occur as a result of wide temperature variations during the printing process and long build times. Compensating for these variations is tedious because many factors influence metal AM operations.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Car Parts#Metal#Gm#Vehicles#The Daily Upside
World Economic Forum

This innovation uses 3D printing to cut concrete use

This is a reposting of an article originally published on the Dezeen website. If you wish to copy or redistribute this article please do so in accordance with these terms: https://www.dezeen.com/copyright-notice/. UpLink - Take Action for the SDGs. Researchers at ETH Zurich have used 3D-printed formwork elements made from recyclable...
tctmagazine.com

Protolabs launches new vapour smoothing for 3D printed production parts

Digital manufacturer Protolabs has announced the launch of its new vapour smoothing offering for 3D printed parts. The post-processing technology is now available for parts printed with Selective Laser Sintering or Multi Jet Fusion technologies in commonly used nylon PA-12 and elastic TPU-01 materials. The launch is said to mark a “significant advancement” for the company’s additive manufacturing capabilities and is proven to enhance the finishing of 3D printed parts with even the most complex geometries.
ENGINEERING
thefabricator.com

Chicago shop offers on-demand 3D printing and more

3DPX Additive Manufacturing is an on-demand partsmaker that specializes in 3D printing thermoplastic, resin, and metal parts using, respectively, SLS (selective laser sintering), SLA (stereolithography), and binder-jet printers. Other services the Chicago company offers include product design and prototyping, CNC machining, and finishing (dyeing, tumbling, and vapor-smoothing). One of the...
CHICAGO, IL
tctmagazine.com

How Formlabs 3D printing is being used to create tomorrow’s concept cars

Vital Auto - a customer of one of Formlabs’ fastest growing UK resellers, SolidPrint 3D - is in the heart of the UK’s auto industry and uses 3D printing to design and create their various concept car prototypes, rapidly working through iterations using tools such as a large fleet of Form 3L and Fuse 1 printers.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
hackaday.com

Extreme Thermal Mods For 3D Printing Exotic Materials

For general everyday use, there’s nothing wrong with the standard selection of plastics that most 3D printer filaments are available in. PLA, ABS, PETG — they’ve all got their place, and they’re all pretty easy to work with. But if you need to work with more exotic materials, you might need to go to extremes and modify an off-the-shelf printer for high-temperature work.
ENGINEERING
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Biodegradable Ink Cleans Up 3D Printing

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. As 3D printing finds its way into...
TECHNOLOGY
plasticstoday.com

How 3D Printing Is Re-Tooling Concept Car Design and Fabrication

UK-based Vital Auto is an industrial design studio with extensive expertise in automotive projects. The company’s clientele includes many major automakers, such as Volvo, Nissan, Lotus, McLaren, Geely, and Tata. “Clients typically come to us to try and push the boundaries of what's possible with the technology available,” said...
ENGINEERING
Design World Network

3D printing makes it easy to develop tooling for production

Julliette Combe is a mechanical engineer. She began working on 3D printing during her master thesis on nano 3D printing. When she joined Formlabs, she first went into the business development team for product partnership and worked on custom products for key accounts. She moved into application engineering and has...
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

3D Printing Copper

People really want to 3D print metal, but while true metal printers exist, they still are expensive and out of reach of most hackers. However, even if you can afford an exotic printer or use metal-impregnated polymer, you don’t often see copper as a print material. Copper has high electrical and thermal conductivity which makes it very useful. But that thermal conductivity also makes it very difficult to print using any process that involves heating up the material and copper reflects common lasers used in the 3D printing process. However, a German company, Infinite Flex, is claiming a breakthrough that will allow printers that use a standard IR laser to produce copper parts. The material, Infinite Powder CU 01 is suitable for selective laser sintering and several other laser-based techniques.
ENGINEERING
etftrends.com

3D Printing Pertinent in Solving Supply Chain Woes

While there’s optimism that global supply chain issues will ease this year, pinpointing exactly when that will happen is difficult, and for now, those problems are still around. It might not be a silver bullet or a panacea, but 3D printing could make contributions in terms of loosening supply...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

3D-printing of cheaper, lighter metal car parts made viable by Fraunhofer researchers

Researchers from Fraunhofer IAPT, one of the leading additive manufacturing process science institutions, have managed to make 3D-printing of car parts in large quantities a viable alternative to traditional methods. A step-by-step optimization process resulted in a car door hinge that is lighter and cheaper than its milled counterpart. Working...
ENGINEERING
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
158K+
Followers
76K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy