ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Luxury Market Goods Beating Forecasts

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

In 2022, Champagne wishes and caviar dreams are coming true. Sales of expensive goods including diamonds, designer handbags, and watches soared over the holiday season, lifting profits for luxury brands, sales stats released Wednesday revealed.

Famous for its iconic plaid-lined trench coats, Burberry upgraded its profit forecast by about 25%, while at rival Richemont — owner of upmarket brands Cartier and Montblanc — revenue jumped 32%. Prada also turned in full-year receipts that were 3% ahead of expectations.

The Richemont Get Richer

Demand for high end goods is rebounding as vaccination rates lead to more mobility and socializing, but the companies benefiting from the upswing in sales can also thank the earlier stages of the pandemic. Consumers are now able to binge on things they otherwise could not afford because they saved up during lockdowns that deprived them of leisure activities, restaurant outings, and vacations. As people return to nights out on the town, they're bringing diamonds as their best friend:

  • Before the onset of the omicron variant — with vaccination rates up and people socializing more — sales of jewelry, fashion items, and timepieces rebounded above pre-pandemic levels.
  • While sales on luxury goods were up worldwide, U.S. shoppers — typically responsible for half of the world's diamond purchases — were particularly indulgent, with Richemont's sales in America up 59% compared with the same quarter of 2019.

Crucially, buyers don't seem inclined to wait for discounts to get their bling on. Full-price sales at Burberry, a cornerstone of the business, were up 15% year-over-year in the most recent quarter — and 26% over pre-pandemic levels.

Live Rich or Die Tryin: Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Otvös suggested earlier this month that the ultra wealthy, who have also spent heavily on fancy things during the pandemic, have done so because they have been overcome with a "better live now" mentality.

The Big Picture: While luxury sales are doing great, overall US retail sales in December fell 1.9%, the first time in four months sales didn't increase.

Comments / 0

Related
realtrends.com

Engel & Völkers: Canadian luxury real estate market sees record highs

After nearly two years of frenzied real estate market activity and a record number of home renovations, Canada’s housing landscape has changed significantly, according to a luxury market report from Engel & Völkers. Historically low interest rates combined with easy access to borrowing accelerated demand from local buyers,...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Diamonds#Luxury Brands#The Daily Upside#Burberry#Richemont#Prada#The Richemont Get
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
atlantanews.net

Luxury Apparels Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2017-2023

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Luxury Apparels Market, 2017-2023". In addition, the report on the global Luxury Apparels Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
MARKETS
rismedia.com

Pandemic Accelerated Luxury Home Sales in Major Canadian Markets

Demand for Canadian luxury properties shifted into high gear from coast-to-coast in 2021 as both domestic and non-resident consumption of tangible assets such as residential real estate reached new levels, according to a report released this week by RE/MAX Canada. “The currency of home ownership has clearly taken on a...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Luxury goods group Kering to sell watches division

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kering (PRTP.PA) is shedding its watches division, with plans to sell high-end labels Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin to current management, a move that will allow the French luxury goods group to focus on activities in which it has scale. The transaction fits the company's strategy...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

In China, Spending on Luxury Goods Increased by $20 Billion Last Year

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on but that hasn’t slowed the Chinese luxury market at all. Last year saw the country’s personal luxury market grow by a whopping 36 percent, according to a new report from Bain & Company (h/t Barrons). Thanks to this boom in spending, China’s share of the world’s luxury market is now bigger than it was before the pandemic started. The consultancy firm’s latest report estimates that Chinese consumers spent 471 million yuan (the equivalent of $74.3 billion) on personal luxury items last year. Not only is that a marked increase over what was spent in 2020...
ECONOMY
omahanews.net

Eyeing Chinese market, global luxury brands embrace Year of the Tiger

HAIKOU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, global luxury brands are launching limited edition products to welcome the Year of the Tiger. Most of the limited edition items highlight the image of the tiger, one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, and some others feature Chinese elements like the color red and Peking Opera.
CHINA
rismedia.com

The Institute: December Luxury Market Report

The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis on the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States. December’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month, as well as the 13-month trend.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Luxury stocks to the rescue!

Jan 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. LUXURY STOCKS TO THE RESCUE! (0840 GMT) Things were looking quite ugly about an hour ago when European futures were deep into the...
STOCKS
rismedia.com

State of Luxury Real Estate 2022: Luxury Market Normalizing

A new report released by Luxury Portfolio International (LPI) found that the chaotic real estate market created by COVID-19 is slowly stabilizing. The second annual State of the Luxury Real Estate report by LPI, the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, found that luxury buyers are concentrating more on what is important to them—better and more convenient locations, making wise investments and a focus on sustainability.
REAL ESTATE
The Drum

On-demand insight into the luxury market

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company. By harnessing the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates and delivers long-term value for its clients across the world. GroupM’s mission is to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. The challenge. GroupM wanted to...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
158K+
Followers
76K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy