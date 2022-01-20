ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

Lincoln Academy Girls Basketball Games Postponed

By Paula Roberts
 6 days ago

Lincoln Academy has postponed girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan....

NBC News

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, paving way for Biden appointment

Justice Stephen Breyer will step down from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term, according to people familiar with his thinking. Breyer is one of the three remaining liberal justices, and his decision to retire after more than 27 years on the court allows President Joe Biden to appoint a successor who could serve for several decades and, in the short term, maintain the current 6-3 split between conservative and liberal justices.
The Hill

Pelosi says she will run for reelection in 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, quelling speculation for now that this year may be her last in Congress. Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in a 1987 special election, said the U.S. democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”
NBC News

Virginia woman ordered to stop harassing, stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook

A California judge granted a temporary restraining order to Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company said a Virginia woman sent him hundreds of sometimes threatening messages and appeared at his condominium in Palo Alto last year, court documents show. The order barring the 45-year-old woman from harassing, stalking and...
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
