Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

rismedia.com

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints Taco Heidinga as Global Business Development Director

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company’s program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization’s online learning platform Institute, the company stated.
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Real Estate Deals Continue to Increase in January

Manhattan’s luxury real estate market is picking up pace again. There were 27 contracts signed for houses asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the last week ending Sunday, two more than the previous week, according to Monday’s weekly Olshan Report. The deals consisted of 16 condos, 10 co-ops and one townhouse, with a total sales volume of $217.38 million.
southwestorlandobulletin.com

January 2022 Southwest Orlando Home & Real Estate

Consider all the factors in choosing to refinance your mortgage while interest rates are still low. Experts say that with mortgage rates beginning to rise, refinancing your home now might be your last best chance to lower your monthly mortgage payment, as rates remain near all-time lows. Those who refinanced...
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for Sunday, January 16, 2022

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When participating in a real estate transaction, sometimes guarantee by word of mouth isn’t enough. A verbal agreement needs to be solidified by a contractual agreement. That’s the focus of this week’s Real Estate Matter... A verbal agreement or a firm handshake isn’t...
