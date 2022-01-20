Halo Infinite Players Still Struggling With Big Team Battle After Hotfix

343 officially launched Halo Infinite just over a month ago, and players have doubled that time in multiplayer. With players completing the battle pass and finishing weekly challenges quickly, people are starting to wonder what’s next. Despite new modes and gameplay elements, most fans are concerned with the state of the games networking in general. Basic tools Halo Infinite should have like anti-cheat and rejoin in progress are yet to come. In addition, Halo Infinite’s big team battle game mode has been plagued by a particularly nasty bug. While the bug usually presents itself in larger parties, the issue appears for all who try to connect. Appearing since the December launch for more than a month now, 343 Industries has finally given some word on when we can expect a fix. In a new blog post on the Halo waypoint forums, Ske7ch updated the community on 343’s priorities and when to expect these new implementations.

