NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors warn parents should keep COVID-19 at-home test kits out of reach from children. There are different at-home kits, but most have a container filled with a reagent solution that's used on the swab after the sample is taken. That solution is not supposed to be ingested because it has hazardous ingredients, but kids and some adults are accidentally doing so.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO