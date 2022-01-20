ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bisaccia interviews for Raiders coaching job

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia watches during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time job on Wednesday as owner Mark Davis searches for a coach and general manager to lead the franchise into the future.

Bisaccia took over in October when Jon Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails and had a 7-5 record in the regular season.

The 61-year-old Bisaccia did a good job keeping the Raiders on track through the aftermath of the Gruden ordeal and receiver Henry Ruggs III’s release after being charged with felonies in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Bisaccia, a longtime special teams coordinator in the NFL, earned the support of his players and helped the Raiders win their final four games to make the playoffs for the second time in 19 seasons.

Las Vegas was eliminated last Saturday in a 26-19 loss at Cincinnati, but several players including quarterback Derek Carr and star edge rusher Maxx Crosby have publicly backed Bisaccia’s candidacy.

Since 2000, there have been nine interim coaches who were promoted to the full-time job the following season. Those nine coaches combined for a .426 winning percentage with four of them making at least one playoff appearance.

Jason Garrett lasted the longest, going 80-64 in nine seasons with Dallas after replacing Wade Phillips in 2010. Garrett made the playoffs three times with the Cowboys, winning two playoff games.

The only other known candidate set to interview for the job as of now is Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo, although Davis must still interview at least one more minority candidate to satisfy the Rooney Rule and could also have interest in luring Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL.

Davis is also seeking a new general manager after firing Mike Mayock on Monday after three seasons.

The Raiders have plans to interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Bengals scout Trey Brown as of now for that job.

Comments / 0

