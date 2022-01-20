Philadelphia police arrest about a dozen homicide suspects

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police announced the recent arrests of about a dozen homicide suspects in killings over the past year and a half.

Anthony Williams Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

Anthony Williams has been charged with the murder of Shaliyah Davis, a woman who was five months pregnant when she was shot while sitting in a car near 25th and Berks streets in July of 2020.

Williams has been charged with murder, the murder of an unborn child, and related gun offenses.

John Nusslein. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

In a separate case, John Nusselen, 18, has been charged with the murder of Chung Yan Chin, 70, last month. He was found beaten along Teesdale Street near Battersby and Cottman Avenue.

Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said they are still working to identify a few other teens they believe were also involved in the killing.

"The suspects are also believed to be responsible for additional carjackings, and this case goes to show, even if the offenders don’t have a gun during a carjacking, the result can still be deadly," said Naish.

There was also an arrest of Jaleel Jones, 27. Investigators said he shot and killed two men outside Risque Night Club last month.

Jaleel Jones. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

Jones was arrested earlier this month after a car chase with police near Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was wanted for the murders of Tyreek Smith and Kareem Bryant, who were killed on Dec. 28, 2021.

"This incident appears to have stemmed from an argument and a fight that broke out as a result," said Naish.

"Mr. Jones is in custody and awaiting extradition, and I want to add that in the case of Mr. Jones, we got extensive coverage thanks to video put out by the Homicide Unit, and we got a lot of tips."

Police officials said they realized their clearance for homicides is low, at about 20%, but they hope that with additional help from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, they can boost that number higher this year.