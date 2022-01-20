Bucs WR Mike Evans focused on team, not individual success

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is unsure on whether Tom Brady has played in his last game with the team, but he much aspires to see him return for the 2022 campaign. During his post-game press conference following the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Rams, Evans was asked...
USC went 5-7 in 2021, but the Trojans did not go without showcasing several players with NFL Draft potential. One of the headliners in that group is receiver Drake London, who caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns even in an injury-shortened season. London since declared for the...
The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is upon us, which means only a handful of games remain in the season — leaving us limited time to find value in fantasy football and NFL betting. As we continue our tour around the Divisional Round while examining individual player values for prop bets and DFS, let’s see if Mike Evans helps our case.
Three more Bucs players — receiver Mike Evans, inside linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. — have been named to the Pro Bowl as injury replacements, giving the team eight total selections. The trio joins original Bucs selections Shaquil Barrett, Tom Brady, Ryan Jensen, Ali Marpet...
The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers refuse to go away quietly/. They were down 27-3 at one point but Tom Brady continues to fight. He hit Mike Evans with a 55-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to bring the Bucs within 27-20 after the PAT. The drive...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave it a good run, but in the end, it is the Los Angeles Rams that are celebrating a trip to the NFC Championship game as they clinched a dramatic 30-27 win in the NFC divisional round. The Buccaneers mounted a 24-point comeback in the second...
It was a frustrating loss for the Bucs in the divisional playoffs against the Rams. After coming back from being down 27-3 to tie the game, Tampa Bay’s defense surrendered two big plays to lose, 30-27. But even in the midst of a loss, a Bucs playoff legend continued to emerge. Wide receiver Mike Evans caught eight passes for 119 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown.
The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
Antonio Brown has not yet signed with another NFL team, but it appears he has his sights set on an AFC franchise. On Tuesday afternoon, Brown posted a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Twitter. It’s unclear if that means he’ll sign with the team this offseason.
Rumors are raging that Denver Broncos GM George Paton has narrowed down his head-coaching search to three finalists. As the Green Bay Packers exited the postseason party over the weekend, Paton was afforded the luxury of hastily organizing a visit with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived in Denver for a second interview on Monday.
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
Comments / 0