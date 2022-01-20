ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Transgender athlete ban pushed by Noem clears South Dakota Senate

By The Associated Press, STEPHEN GROVES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xMtj_0dqOD4gc00

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has passed a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.

The Senate passed the bill with wide Republican support. Opponents have decried the proposal as an effort to bully children for the sake of a political cause that has not been an issue in South Dakota.

North Dakota BCI agents believe Ravnsborg saw Boever the night of the crash

Proponents of the bill argue trans athletes hold a competitive advantage in women’s’ sports.

It will next proceed to the House, where Republican lawmakers have introduced their own bill with the same ban but a sharper enforcement mechanism.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Racism#Noem#Pierre#Ap#The South Dakota Senate#Republican#House#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy