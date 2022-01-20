CEO who fired hundreds over Zoom returns to work

NextLinks, the indoor golf stadium operator, announced that Dave Shultz had been named CEO and would remain Chairman of the Board. “I will always be grateful to our former CEO, Dan Mechem, for his support in building a strong foundation of leadership and wish him the best as he moves forward,” said Shultz. “My vision for NextLinks is to bring golf to life in ways for all to enjoy it on their terms in a social, unintimidating and interactive way. I’m excited to lead the company as it grows and advances the sport of indoor golf to a new level.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO