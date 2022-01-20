ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Oscar Mayer rolls out “bologna” face mask

By WGN News Now
WGN TV
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Oscar Mayer has a new venture on its plate. In fact, you might say they’re moving from the deli counter to the beauty counter. The...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Rapper creates dinner roll sofa called a LOAFA!

CHICAGO – Couch potatoes could have a new piece of furniture to sit their buns on. It’s a sofa called a LOAFA, and it’s the creation of Rapper Tommy Cash from Estonia. Cash is known in design circles for eccentric ideas, and well, his LOAFA doesn’t disappoint.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Korean#Seoul Mamas
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
TV & VIDEOS
WGN TV

Joyriding raccoon caught hitching ride on garbage truck

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WVLA) – A woman captured a once-in-a-lifetime image over the weekend while travelling on 1-93 in New Hampshire. Anna Moskov was a passenger in a vehicle riding behind a garbage truck at around 1 p.m. on Friday, January 21. It was around that time that Moskov noticed something on the side of the garbage truck: A raccoon appeared to be hanging from the back.
ANIMALS
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Future Queen receives her driver’s license!

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is licensed to drive! The Norwegian Royal House confirmed to HOLA! USA that the future Queen of Norway has received her driver’s license. Se og Hør published photos of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter driving an electric Volkswagen all by herself the day after her 18th birthday.
WORLD
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy