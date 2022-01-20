High school coach arrested on sexual misconduct charges

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A coach at Desert Oasis High School has been arrested on a charge of attempted sexual misconduct by a school employee/volunteer, according to the Clark County School District Police.

Willie Pricebrooks Jr., is the head coach of the girls’ basketball team according to a CCSD webpage. He was arrested Tuesday, police said, and booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

"Pricebrooks was serving as a coach and his status has been terminated," according to a CCSD police statement. He had served as a coach with CCSD since March 2014.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, and released later that day.

No other details about the case have been released. A status check on the case is scheduled for February 16 th .

CCSD police are asking anyone with information about the case to call (702) 799-5411.