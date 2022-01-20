Wednesday Night Forecast: Much colder Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and colder. Lows drop into the lower to middle 30s, with a few 20s north of HWY 154. Wind: North 15-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph at times. Wind chill/feels like temperatures in the lower 20s and teens.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & cold. A 20% chance of a wintry mix across far southern counties. With temperatures just above freezing, impacts should be near zero with elevated surfaces possibly being affected. Highs: near 40. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: A slight decrease in the clouds. Colder start with a light breeze. Lows: middle to upper 20s. Wind: NE 10 mph, making it feel like the teens areawide.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Clouds thinning into the afternoon. High: 45. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very cold start for the morning hours, but then cool in the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to becoming partly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 58. Wind: West 5 mph. Overnight Sunday, a 20% chance of rain.

MONDAY: Rain returning, a 40% chance. Low: 40. High: 49. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy & mostly cloudy. Low: 41. High: 52. Wind: NE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

