POTUS

January 19, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden defends his government's track record amid worsening approval...

www.pbs.org

MarketWatch

'Significant' Build Back Better bill will clear Congress, predicts House's second-ranking Democrat

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, on Tuesday predicted a "significant, very positive" Build Back Better bill would pass Congress. Speaking in a live interview with Politico, Hoyer said he believed that the massive social-spending and climate legislation would pass, even as it is stalled in Congress. Last week, President Joe Biden said the measure would have to be split up, but it is not yet clear what form it will take. "You have to keep working," the Maryland Democrat said. The Biden administration on Wednesday expects to host an event promoting the Build Back Better Act that will involve "a number of CEOs," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on January 23, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi. Representative Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation: The standoff between Russia...
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
