January 19, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, on Tuesday predicted a "significant, very positive" Build Back Better bill would pass Congress. Speaking in a live interview with Politico, Hoyer said he believed that the massive social-spending and climate legislation would pass, even as it is stalled in Congress. Last week, President Joe Biden said the measure would have to be split up, but it is not yet clear what form it will take. "You have to keep working," the Maryland Democrat said. The Biden administration on Wednesday expects to host an event promoting the Build Back Better Act that will involve "a number of CEOs," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing on Tuesday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO