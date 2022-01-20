Father arrested on attempted murder charges, one week after son pulled from icy water

Michael Ninomiya, 42. Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

One week after a five-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he fell into icy water along the Cherry Creek Trail, his father was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Michael Ninomiya, 42, is being held at Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown Denver facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and child abuse - knowing/reckless cause death, according to online court records.

Police released a heavily redacted arrest affidavit on Wednesday that showed Ninomiya picked up his son around 3 p.m. on Jan. 12. He called 911 at 4:15 p.m.

First responders found Ninomiya and the child and pulled them from the water in a "fenced off drainage culvert along the High Line Canal near Boston St and Cornell Ave.," according to the affidavit.

Ninomiya and his son were both injured, though the boy's injuries were more severe, officials said. The child was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition, while the father was transported to Swedish Medical Center.

As of Tuesday, Ninomiya's son remained in critical condition and due to fluctuating pressure in his brain, an MRI had not been performed, according to the affidavit.

Investigators questioned the child's mother who stated "she had no concerns when Michael left with (redacted) and would never have let him leave with (redacted) if she had thought he would hurt (redacted)," according to the affidavit.

Ninomiya agreed to talk with investigators on the day of the incident, but the interview was postponed as the hospital delayed his discharge. Investigators collected his cell phone and clothing as evidence at this time, according to the affidavit.

He eventually met with investigators two days later, however, the record of the conversation is fully redacted as of Wednesday evening.

Police announced on Sunday that they were investigating the circumstances around the boy's injuries and sent out a Crime Stoppers bulletin asking for witnesses to come forward on Jan. 14.