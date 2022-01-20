ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Emmanuel Velazquez Delaytz: Missing West Palm Beach man found dead, police say

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Palm Beach man who was reported missing a week ago was found...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

No more pencils and a shorter test: SAT to go completely digital by 2024

Students filing into a building, armed with No. 2 pencils, to take the SAT, the standardized test that could determine their futures, will soon be a thing of the past. Starting in 2024, the SAT will be taken exclusively on a computer, the College Board announced Tuesday. In addition to...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi to run for 18th full House term

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
CBS News

Apple says possibly armed woman is stalking CEO Tim Cook

The Santa Clara County Superior Court has issued a restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook for more than a year. The woman, who claims he is the father of her children, is accused of emailing Cook photos of a loaded pistol and trespassing at his home in Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Velazquez#Police
The Associated Press

Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine that matches the hugely contagious omicron variant, to see how it compares with the original shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine-makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy