15 Fancy-Looking Desserts That Are Secretly Easy to Make

The first stop on any foodie's Paris bucket list is undoubtedly a pâtisserie. From cream-stuffed éclairs to a classic tower of croquembouche, it's not for nothing that Marie-Antoine Carême, the 19th century pâtissier who became France's first celebrity chef, dubbed confectionery the "main branch" of architecture. But while meticulously made desserts are some of France's most famous, they are not the only options. When tasked with a homemade dessert, locals opt for other delicacies: just as delicious, but deceptively simple, and thus easy for any home cook to master — even one without French blood running through their veins. Read on to get recipes for easy French desserts, from paper-thin crêpes to decadent chocolate mousse, fruit-filled tarte tatin, and more.

