15 Fancy-Looking Desserts That Are Secretly Easy to Make

By Taylor Tobin
Allrecipes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Age of Instagram, desserts with stunning visual appeal are a popular pursuit for home cooks looking for a delicious...

www.allrecipes.com

The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

How to Make the Easiest, Coziest Potato Soup Ever

Hearty, cozy, and creamy potato soup is everything you need for a winning weeknight meal. Our easy one-pot recipe is loaded with the familiar flavors of bacon, garlic, cheese, and of course — velvety potatoes cooked to perfection. Searching for a no-fail, family-friendly dish that hits the spot every time? Learn how to make homestyle potato soup that your family will request over and over.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

The Best Lasagna Pan No Matter Your Recipe, According to Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cuisinart 6117-14 Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized Lasagna Pan. $50.00. ($55.00) Amazon. Lasagna just might be one of the best comfort foods ever invented,...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Tantalizing Ways To Use a Bottle of Chinese Five-Spice Powder

Curious about how to use that bottle of Chinese five-spice powder? This delightfully peppery-sweet mixture provides endless options. From a boldly savory beef noodle soup to an irresistibly creamy rice pudding, this versatile spice blend imbues every dish with a deep, fragrant flavor that's too good to miss. Find your favorite five-spice recipe here and experience the enticing aroma and taste of this supermarket standout.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

This Simple Ingredient Is the Secret to the Best Chocolate Desserts

If you've baked enough chocolate cakes, you might have noticed a pattern across ingredient lists: coffee, whether in powder or liquid form. This is not meant to add espresso flavor to the cake, but rather, to make it even more chocolaty. And if your cake recipe doesn't call for coffee, you should add it anyway, even if you're not a coffee fan. Let's dive into why this caffeinated ingredient is so crucial to chocolate desserts.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How To Make Orange Supremes

Orange supremes are perfect segments of orange that show none of the tough membranes or pithy white parts — just pure gorgeous orange goodness. We're doing it here with navel oranges, but this technique will work just as well with any citrus, like grapefruits or tangerines. Take the orange...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

20 Chickpea Salad Recipes to Try ASAP

These fresh and flavorful salads have one delicious ingredient in common: chickpeas (or garbanzo beans). Whether you're in the mood for a simple side to pair with your favorite entrees or a hearty main dish that'll please everyone at your table, you'll find a new go-to in this collection of our best chickpea salad recipes.
RECIPES
The Independent

What to eat on Burns Night: Classic haggis, neeps and tatties recipe

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
RECIPES
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Sweets for Your Sweetie: Make Your Own Gourmet Valentine Desserts at Home

4 ounces feuilletine (oven-crisped crepes) In the large pot, heat water until boiling. Place chocolate and peanut butter into a smaller pot, then place it on top of the large pot using the boiling water as a heat source to melt the ingredients. This is called a bain marie. Fold...
RECIPES
Robb Report

People Are Shelling Out $197 to Have Chocolate Poured on Their Hands. Here’s Why.

It’s a video that has amused and confused the Internet the last few days. A woman sits flanked by Champagne flutes, hands hovering above a large gray bowl when a waiter approaches with a white pitcher. He’s not not there to finish a plated dish with a sauce. He starts dumping chocolate sauce all over the woman’s upturned palms as she giddily lathers her hands with the confection. The waiter then moves to the gentleman sitting next to her and repeats the process. The duo shove their fingers into their mouths and the nod at each other with cheshire grins....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EatingWell

22 Easy Orzo Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight

These orzo recipes make a healthy, flavorful dinner easier than ever. Each of these dinners requires 35 minutes of active time in the kitchen or less, so you can enjoy the rest of your evening however you want. Recipes like our Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo and Creamy Spinach Orzo pair nutty, tender orzo with delicious fresh veggies and protein for a tasty meal everyone will love.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Easy French Desserts You Don't Have to Be a Pastry Chef to Master

The first stop on any foodie's Paris bucket list is undoubtedly a pâtisserie. From cream-stuffed éclairs to a classic tower of croquembouche, it's not for nothing that Marie-Antoine Carême, the 19th century pâtissier who became France's first celebrity chef, dubbed confectionery the "main branch" of architecture. But while meticulously made desserts are some of France's most famous, they are not the only options. When tasked with a homemade dessert, locals opt for other delicacies: just as delicious, but deceptively simple, and thus easy for any home cook to master — even one without French blood running through their veins. Read on to get recipes for easy French desserts, from paper-thin crêpes to decadent chocolate mousse, fruit-filled tarte tatin, and more.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Sensational Strawberry Tart Recipes

Early summer signals the height of strawberry season, and there's no better way to celebrate than bringing home baskets of this vibrant red fruit. Strawberries brighten just about every dish or recipe they're added to, bringing in a dose of sweetness and juiciness. Strawberries are especially good in fruit pastries like strawberry tarts: They're fresh and flavorful, and the fruit perfectly complements the flaky crust and creamy filling. Make the most of strawberry season (or even a good deal at the grocery store) with these sensational strawberry tart recipes.
RECIPES
MyTexasDaily

Make Mealtime Easy with Simple Ingredients

(Family Features) Maintaining healthy habits andmanaging schedules for the entire family is often easier said than done. When you’re strapped for time, look for food and ingredients with versatility that allow you to balance nutrition with flavor. Plan Ahead by Meal Prepping. Start by looking at recipes that highlight...
RECIPES
DCist

First Look: At Honeymoon Chicken, ‘Fancy Meets Funky’ With Fried Chicken, Mac And Cheese, And Champagne

When I first interviewed Rob Sonderman, one of D.C.’s formidable barbecue pit masters, back in 2017 for the opening of Federalist Pig in Adams Morgan, he said that “if someone cares about what they’re doing in the kitchen, you can taste it.” Five years later, the statement still holds true. After a roster of local and national accolades for smoked meats and creative sides, Sonderman is devoting the same detailed attention entirely to fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS

