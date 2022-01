The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl. They got to this point by stunning the top-seeded Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field with a 13-10 win. In their way is a familiar foe. The 49ers will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season in the NFC Championship Game, with the right to return to the same venue two weeks later for Super Bowl LVI on the line.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO