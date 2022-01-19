ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Extradited To U.S.

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS News has confirmed a suspect involved in the...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vice

Haitian Journalists ‘Savagely’ Murdered by Armed Gangs

Two Haitian journalists were murdered after reporting in a gang-ridden area on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday. One of the journalists, John Wesley Amady, had previously collaborated with VICE News in Haiti on a report about how gangs were responding to the assassination of the country’s president in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Fugitive Murder Suspect Arrested in Mexico

MIDLAND, TX – A man wanted for a brutal murder outside a Midland Whataburger in 2018 has been found in Mexico. On Wednesday, Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran was extradited from Mexico, wanted for a murder at a Whataburger on I-20. A dispute between Lopez-Beltran and David Morales escalated outside the Whataburger and police say that Beltran shot Morales and another person. Morales died his injuries at the hospital. Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran will be booked into Bexar County Jail.
MIDLAND, TX
Miami Herald

Haitian businessman accused in President Moïse murder faces up to life in prison

A U.S. investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s president took a leap forward this week with the arrest of a convicted Haitian drug trafficker and former DEA informant who is accused of playing a key role in providing housing, weapons and other support to a group of Colombian commandos suspected of murdering Jovenel Moïse in his home outside Port-au-Prince in July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
whbl.com

Haitian judge in charge of Moise murder investigation quits

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – The Haitian judge overseeing the investigation into the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise said in a letter on Friday he had withdrawn from the case, deepening the disarray in an ongoing probe of the brazen crime. Garry Orelien was assigned in August as the investigative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Jamaica apprehends former Haitian senator in President Moïse’s assassination

A former Haitian politician described by police as driven by his “fierce will to kill” President Jovenel Moïse has been apprehended. John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator and one of several assassination suspects who had remained at large, is being detained in Jamaica after being arrested Friday in rural St. Elizabeth parish.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

10 bodies left in front of Mexican governor’s office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Assailants have left 10 beaten, murdered bodies in front of the governor’s office in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas. The bodies of eight men and two women were crammed into a pickup truck left before dawn Thursday near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital, also named Zacatecas. Gov. David Monreal said he was beginning work when he got word of the grisly discovery. The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels have been battling for control in the state. Zacatecas is a key transit point for drugs, especially the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl, moving north to the U.S. border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Haitian#The Dominican Republic#Assassination#Cbsmiami#Cbs News
abc27 News

Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police said Saturday that a former senator sought in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available. Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay […]
AMERICAS
Vox

Biden’s immigration polices have left Haitians stranded in Mexico

Thousands of Haitians are indefinitely trapped in Mexico. They face pervasive racism, and many are unable to work, have no access to medical care, and are targets for criminals. Most have arrived in the last year, hoping that the Biden presidency would open up an opportunity for them to finally seek protection in the US.
IMMIGRATION
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. charges second man in plot to assassinate Haitian President Moise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had charged a second man – Rodolphe Jaar – for his role in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Jaar, 49, a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, was arrested on Wednesday, the department...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ex-senator, presidential candidate deported to Haiti from US

Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moïse Jean-Charles told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was arrested in the U.S. and deported to Haiti.Jean-Charles spoke briefly as he arrived at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince looking distraught. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was deported or whether he faces any charges.He said U.S. authorities detained him on Monday as he returned from Nigeria and interrogated him about his recent trip to Africa He said he spent the night in jail and was deported on Tuesday.“They’ve forbidden me from entering the U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotnewhiphop.com

Mexican Crime Organization Kills Mayor 10 Days After Being Sworn Into Office

A crime organization in Mexico is claiming responsibility for the murder of the newly sworn-in mayor of Xoxocotla, according to the Daily Mail. Mayor Benjamin Lopez Palacios was shot and killed at his home in Xoxocotla, a municipality located in the south-central state of Morelos. Palacios was sworn into office just 10 days before his assassination, which an unidentified organized crime group in Mexico claimed responsibility for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Ohio

A months-long manhunt has ended with the arrest of a Leesburg murder suspect by U.S. Marshals in Ohio. Jeron Lee Johnson, 31, had been sought in connection with the Aug. 4 murder of 34-year-old Michael Pettis Jr., who was pronounced dead by paramedics after his body was found lying in a yard in the 1000 block of West Line Street. Police had been called to the area about 15 minutes earlier in response to a complaint about gunfire being heard, but they found nothing at the time. Officers returned soon after when someone reported discovering the body.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy