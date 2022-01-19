Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Extradited To U.S.

Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moïse Jean-Charles told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was arrested in the U.S. and deported to Haiti.Jean-Charles spoke briefly as he arrived at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince looking distraught. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was deported or whether he faces any charges.He said U.S. authorities detained him on Monday as he returned from Nigeria and interrogated him about his recent trip to Africa He said he spent the night in jail and was deported on Tuesday.“They’ve forbidden me from entering the U.S....

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 17 HOURS AGO