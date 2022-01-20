ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 6 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints Taco Heidinga as Global Business Development Director

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company’s program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization’s online learning platform Institute, the company stated.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Mortgage
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Real Estate Deals Continue to Increase in January

Manhattan’s luxury real estate market is picking up pace again. There were 27 contracts signed for houses asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the last week ending Sunday, two more than the previous week, according to Monday’s weekly Olshan Report. The deals consisted of 16 condos, 10 co-ops and one townhouse, with a total sales volume of $217.38 million.
REAL ESTATE
darienite.com

Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: January 13 to 20

Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 13 to 20, 2022:. 5 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 0 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 31 Maple Street, Darien | $1,100,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 210 Tokeneke Road, Darien | $875,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 337...
DARIEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
rismedia.com

2022 RE/MAX National Ad Campaign Celebrates Significance of Home, Champions Real Estate Agents Who Lead the Way There

Home has always been important, but since the onset of the pandemic, many people’s emotional attachment to their home has increased. For a lot of people, home the past few years has become a workplace, a school, a restaurant and a gathering place—the hub of their entire lives. Today, RE/MAX launched a new national advertising campaign, “The Right Agent Can Lead the Way,” inspired by the emotions surrounding home and the role a RE/MAX agent plays in navigating them.
REAL ESTATE
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for Sunday, January 16, 2022

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
SUSANVILLE, CA
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When participating in a real estate transaction, sometimes guarantee by word of mouth isn’t enough. A verbal agreement needs to be solidified by a contractual agreement. That’s the focus of this week’s Real Estate Matter... A verbal agreement or a firm handshake isn’t...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy