2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: Delivering Whisper-Quiet Efficiency

By Michael Harley
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
How does a 103-year-old British luxury automaker, which is celebrated for building some of the world’s finest 12-cylinder combustion engines, transition into an electric world? The answer is with innovative, technically advanced, and fuel-efficient sedans such as the new 2022 Flying Spur Hybrid – arguably the finest example of premium hybrid...

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: Bentley’s New Flying Spur Hybrid Can’t Quite Match Its Gas-Only Rivals—Yet

W.O. Bentley, founder of the eponymous 102-year-old automaker, once proclaimed, “I have always wanted to produce a dead silent 100 mph car, and now I think that we have done it.” He was referring to the gas-combusting 1930 Bentley 8 Litre model, but, 92 years later, the comment has become more prescient with the badge’s new 536 hp Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid. The move to hybridization—and, soon, zero-emission vehicles only—is part of Bentley’s “Beyond 100” plan announced in 2020, which mandates a complete discontinuation of the internal combustion engine (ICE) over the next eight years. The second model in the lineup...
CARS
Top Speed

Bentley Flying Spur Shows It Can Run With Supercars On The Autobahn

If there’s one thing that is undeniably true for our time, it is that we are spoiled for horsepower. There are plenty of high-power luxury vehicles that can make short work of any hot hatchback, in a straight line, and in some cases, even supercars. This is exactly the case with the Bentley Flying Spur Mk III W-12, as YouTube channel AutoTopNL demonstrates, by blasting down the unrestricted section of the German Autobahn, at full speed.
CARS
Financial Times

Can Bentley crack the EV market?

When Bentley took its first step into the electrified vehicle market in 2019, with the launch of the Bentayga Hybrid SUV, it was a little late to the non-combustion engine party. But having turned up, it has loudly signalled its intention to stay. “By 2030, the whole portfolio will be electric – no more combustion cars,” insists Peter Bosch, member of the board for manufacturing. Figures from 2021 show an unprecedented demand for Bentley’s hybrid electric offering, a trend that has played out across the wider EV market, with more battery-electric vehicles hitting the UK’s roads last year than in the previous five put together. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, 18.5 per cent of all new cars registered in 2021 are either hybrid plug-in or fully electric; meanwhile Ford, VW (which also owns Bentley), Mercedes Benz and Toyota have all committed their futures to electric.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Review: All the Luxury, Just With Less Emissions

Bentley is on a mission to ditch emissions. The company announced back in 2020 that it planned to disavow gasoline power within 10 years, switching to EVs only by 2030 as it goes carbon-neutral from soup to nuts. They're not jumping straight there, however. As a stepping stone along the way, Bentley plans to go all electrified first — which is to say, offering only EVs and plug-in hybrids by 2026.
CARS
Ars Technica

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid proves electric motors improve the breed

Over the last few years, I've been fortunate enough to drive many different vehicles, and one thing has become abundantly clear: electric motors make cars better. They're highly efficient, and they can recapture energy that would otherwise be wasted under braking. They make massive amounts of torque almost instantly and respond in a fraction of the time it takes an internal combustion engine to take a deep breath. And they do all that in near-silence, which makes them ideally suited to applications in luxury cars.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid Prioritizes Speed over Efficiency

The electric-vehicle marketplace has suddenly exploded with stylish, desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs. Vehicles that plug in to charge are now quite fashionable. The trend has even expanded to plug-in hybrids such as this 2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e. Launched for the 2020 model year, the Q5 55 plug-in hybrid shoehorns an 11.3-kWh battery pack and a 141-hp electric motor into the existing Q5's powertrain for a combined output of 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
CARS
CNET

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid first drive review: Half-step in the right direction

Bentley recently surveyed its customers about their electro-curiosity and learned that 60% are ready to park a hybrid or EV in their fancy garage. That bodes well for the British automaker, as the company plans to introduce electrified versions of all its cars in the next few years and is committed to going EV-only by the end of the decade. Deliveries of the Bentayga plug-in hybrid SUV have been on a steady uptick since its arrival in 2019. And on the heels of record sales in 2021, the arrival of the Flying Spur Hybrid couldn't be better timed.
CARS
