Otto Warmbier's family to receive some of North Korean bank's funds

By The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress
Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

The parents of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who died after being taken hostage by North Korea and released by the country in a coma in 2017, should receive $240,300 seized from a North Korean bank account, a federal judge has ruled last week. The amount would...

