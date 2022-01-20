How To Raise Your Credit Score 200 Points In 2021

First ever live event on how Mike created a $15 million company in 15 months. Click below to join now 👇. Are you “in the game” or “on the sidelines?” Call me at 904-420-7772 to get into the Credit Game NOW. Join our podcast! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-credit-game/id1566421426....
FinTech SavvyMoney, which works in the consumer credit business, announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) that it has raised $45 million in a new funding round. SavvyMoney’s work involves letting banks and credit unions better serve customers with comprehensive credit score analysis, full credit reporting, monitoring and financial wellness tools, along with personalized loan offers.
The average credit scores of men and women in the U.S. were just a point apart when credit reporting agency Experian published a major analysis of the issue in 2020. And a year later, updated data from Experian show essentially identical average scores between the genders. In addition, the research reveals that the credit card balances of men vs. women are so close as to be statistically the same. Here is how the numbers break down, along with some historical background.
This should help you think before you swipe! If you’re paying the minimum balance on your credit card every month, try your best to come up with a way to throw a few extra bucks at it. Even if you have what you think is a very reasonable amount of debt—it’s hard to imagine that it could take decades to pay off, but it could! For example:
Many people these days buy their cars using auto financing. But if you end up in the unfortunate position of not making your car payments, you could lose your vehicle to repossession. You generally want to avoid repossession and not just because it leaves you without a ride. It can also have a very negative impact on your credit score, which can affect your life in all sorts of other ways.
Your credit score is like a financial report card that tells lenders how reliable you are when it comes to paying your bills. If you’ve made a lot of mistakes, like failing to make on-time payments or racking up debt, your score will reflect that. But the flip side is also true — responsible payment behavior will cause your credit score to rise again.
The quick answer? It depends what you do with that increase. A higher limit across your credit cards could help your credit score improve. But if you use that higher limit, the opposite might happen. Your credit score isn't just a random number. Rather, it's calculated based on different factors,...
SHOPPERS will soon have buy now, pay later payments included on their credit report - and it could damage your score if you're not careful. More than 45million Americans were expected to use BNPL services last year. It can work well for those who make their payments on time, but...
Credit scoring systems are a long-established means to determine the financial standing of people who apply for loans. Scores typically take into account a person’s banking data such as credit card usage, current loans (and how much has been paid back), and other financial information based on people’s financial behaviour.
The IRS recently introduced a new rule, effective January 1, 2022, that required all third-party payment apps to report business earnings of $600 or more to the IRS with a 1099-K form. That means if...
An alarming number of women have little to no money in their bank accounts, a recent GOBankingRates survey found. Forty percent of women have $100 or less in their savings account versus just 26% of...
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra said Wednesday the government agency is seeking public comment as part of an effort to curb hidden "junk fees" charged by banks. "The CFPB is interested in hearing about people's experiences with fees associated with their bank, credit union, prepaid or credit card account, mortgage, loan, or payment transfers" as well as small business owners, government officials and academics, the CFPB said. The agency said comments may be submitted at http://www.regulations.gov under docket number CFPB-2022-0003. Comments will assist the CFPB and
policymakers to use its enforcement, supervision and regulatory authorities to "create fairer, more transparent, and competitive consumer financial markets." Many financial institutions "obscure the true price of their services by luring customers with enticing offers and then charging excessive junk fees," Chopra said. "By promoting competition and ridding the market of illegal practices, we hope to save Americans billions."
