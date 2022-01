Close region games have been the norm for Stansbury this season, and so too has been winning those close games. Stansbury kept its perfect Region 7 record intact on Tuesday as it played great defense down the stretch to pull away from visiting Payson for the 68-61 victory. In the process it handed Payson its first region loss at the midway point of league play.

PAYSON, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO