Atlantic, IA

Atlantic City Council Fails to Advance New Mapping to the Third Reading: Measure will be Voted on again at February 2 Meeting

By Tom Robinson
 6 days ago
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting, the Council failed to receive the 75-percent majority vote to pass the city’s new Ward and Mapping system onto the third reading, amending the City Code by dividing Atlantic into Five Wards and Five Precincts. The City Council voted 4-2 to pass the ordinance to the third reading, which did not meet the necessary 75-percent majority. Councilmen Gerald Brink voted no on the passage of the new mapping and no on to the waiving of the rules and moving on to the third reading. Dana Halder voted yes for the new maps, and no to waiving the rules and moving onto the third reading.

Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick says the new mapping ordinance will now be placed on the February 2 agenda for another vote by the Council. If the new boundary maps don’t receive the 75-percent vote, the City will turn the maps over to the state to draw the maps.

At the January 3 Atlantic City Council meeting, the Council approved the new mapping ordinance. However, the Council voted again on Wednesday because of an oversight on the rules by the presumed deadline.

Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick contacted the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office with this issue. As suspected, the Secretary of State’s Office wanted to get their hands on the City’s maps submitted on time. They accommodated the error and wanted the voting results sent to them.

The Council needed to suspend the rules requiring three separate ordinance readings at three different readings at three individual meetings. To do this, the Council was tasked to suspend the rules for three readings, have a second, and receive three-fourths of the votes of the full Council, which would be six of seven members of the City Council. The measure failed to pass, to waive the ordinance to the third reading.

If the Secretary of State’s Office redraws the new maps, it would cost the City of Atlantic $5,000.00.

SWIPCO Launches HUD Lead Hazard Reduction Program, Contractor Scholarships Available

(Atlantic) The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) is pleased to announce a residential lead paint abatement program. The three-year endeavor will allow for lead-based paint removal in homes across the 7-county area served by the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund, which SWIPCO administers. Lead Hazard Reduction Program Coordinator, Nicole Rhodes,...
Several Iowa School Districts Announce Temporary Mask Requirements Have Ended

(Des Moines, IA) — Officials in several Iowa school districts have announced temporary mask requirements for their students have ended after a panel of federal judges ruled on the statewide ban. A federal judge put the state law banning mask mandates on hold last fall after a group of parents had filed suit. Yesterday, a panel of federal judges in Missouri ruled the Iowa judge’s action was too broad and the state should be allowed to enforce its ban. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says the state won’t be enforcing the ban on mandates as it is filing an appeal asking for a ruling for all 11 judges on the Eighth U-S Circuit Court of Appeals.
Long Debate Over Automated Traffic Cameras Resumes At State Capitol

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that has cleared a Senate subcommittee would prohibit Iowa cities from using out-of-state companies to install and maintain automated traffic cameras. Those cameras issue tickets for speeding and running red lights. Lobbyist Pete McRoberts with the A-C-L-U of Iowa suggests that requirement would ensure the companies are accountable to Iowans. He says it would keep them within the reach of the Open Records Act – or at least legal discovery. A lobbyist for the Dutch company that manages traffic camera systems in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and other Iowa cities calls the bill “anti-free market.”
Bill Advances That Would Require Gas Stations To Sell Higher Blends Of Ethanol

(Des Moines, IA) — The legislation from the governor’s office would force all Iowa gas stations to sell fuel with 15-percent ethanol from at least half of their pumps. Some businesses would be exempt if they had trouble reconditioning or replacing their machinery. A group called FuelIowa says it is concerned about how small gas stations in rural Iowa would be able to adapt to the change. That group of fuel distributors and cooperatives is opposed to the measure. Supporters say it promotes biofuels and gives consumers more options.
Federal Appeals Court Throws Out Temporary Order on School Mask Mandates

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal appeals court is throwing out temporary order that has allowed Iowa schools to have mask mandates. A federal judge’s order this fall had blocked enforcement of the state law that forbids mask mandates in schools. Disability rights advocates and a group of parents filed a lawsuit in September challenging the law. The federal appeals court has ruled mask mandates in the schools their children attend may continue, but the ruling said this group of children with disabilities are not harmed when students in other school districts who do not encounter disabled students attend class without masks on.
Bill Would Immediately Cut State Taxes On Retirement Income

(Des Moines, IA) — Fifty-five Republicans in the Iowa House are co-sponsoring a bill to immediately get rid of state taxes on retirement income. Representative Gary Mohr, the bill’s lead sponsor, says the governor called for action starting in 2023 — but his plan makes it retroactive to January 1st, 2022. He says it can work either way. Mohr cites Iowa Public Employees Retirement System data showing benefits are sent to 19-thousand Iowans who’ve retired and moved out of state. Mohr , who is from Bettendorf, says retired people in his area often move to the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, since Illinois doesn’t tax pensions.
State Approves Expansion Deal For Dubuque Processing Plant

(Dubuque, IA) The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state tax benefits for the Hormel Foods Corporation subsidiary in Dubuque. Progressive Processing plans to add new equipment to expand its SPAM production line. The company is investing 43 million dollars in the project and promised to create 38 new jobs in exchange for the state tax benefits. The estimated pay rate for the new jobs is more than 21 dollars an hour.
Iowa #3 District Congresswoman Weighs in Infrastructure Law

(Washington D.C.) Iowa District #3 U.S. Congresswoman Cindy Axne helped deliver $86.4 million to Iowa for this current fiscal year to repair local bridges through her vote of the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act. The Iowa Department of Transportation recently confirmed that Iowa would receive nearly $432 million over the five years to fund repairs to structurally deficient bridges.
IEDA Awards for Infrastructure, Housing and Revitalization Projects

(Des Moines) Several southwest Iowa entities received awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for community infrastructure, housing and revitalization projects during the fourth quarter of 2021. Awards were made through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which provides support for community improvements. Clarinda was awarded $600,000 for Social...
Council Bluffs centers receive Child Care Grants

(Council Bluffs) Three Council Bluffs center recently received Child Care Grants. St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center in Council Bluffs was awarded $291,00. The project will be the first ever (Phase I) comprehensive expansion of St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center. Funding will address infrastructure limitations as well as health and safety needs to provide for increased child care slots and additional future growth.
