PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, abbreviated as PUBG Mobile is known as Game for Peace in China and Battlegrounds Mobile India in India. It is a free-to-play battle-royale video game developed by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, a division of Tencent Games and licensed by Krafton. The developers have conducted an interactive session with players called Dev Talk. Here, they have discussed future updates and answered some of the players’ questions. In the Second Dev Talk, developers have talked about various features coming to the game. These include the likes of a brand-new chat system, reloading while ADS, check RP missions during battles. Here, we will get a detailed overview of how PUBG Mobile or BGMI players will be able to see Royal Pass (RP) mission status during battles in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO