Nebraska virus hospitalizations jump over 700 this week

 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska has jumped above 700 for the first time since December 2020 bringing the state...

Nebraska judge refuses to block Omaha's new mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to block Omaha’s new mask mandate. Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman on Tuesday declined to issue an injunction the state requested while its lawsuit challenging the mask rule continues. The state has argued that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay...
OMAHA, NE
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Nebraska Sonic shooting

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and wounding two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant will face the death penalty if he is convicted. Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov announced Monday that he will seek the death penalty against 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr., who faces multiple felony counts in the November 2020 shootings at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, Nebraska.
BELLEVUE, NE
Several landowners challenge approval of Nebraska solar farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Several landowners have gone to court to challenge the county board’s approval of a massive solar farm that is planned just east of Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the landowners argue that the project shouldn’t have been approved because the zoning rules don't offer enough protection for neighboring property owners.
LINCOLN, NE
Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result in many...
CHARITIES
Federal Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 13 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska lawmakers advance convention of states proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has inched closer to joining other states in a call for a special convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution. The measure won second-round approval in the Legislature despite objections from some lawmakers that it could lead to unintended consequences. One final vote is required.
NEBRASKA STATE
Patient, beware: States still pushing ineffective COVID antibody treatments

As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes covid-19. The antibody treatment now most recommended is sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and it’s in short supply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bankers survey: Rural economy stays strong in 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the region's rural economy remains strong. However, bankers say they have growing concerns about the rising costs associated with running farms. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index released Thursday fell...
OMAHA, NE
