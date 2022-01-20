ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US

By JON GAMBRELL, DAVID KOENIG - Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other...

The Conversation U.S.

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

New high-speed cellphone services have raised concerns of interference with aircraft operations, particularly as aircraft are landing at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured Americans that most commercial aircraft are safe, and AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on installing their new cellphone antennas near airports for six months. But the problem has not been entirely resolved. Concerns began when the U.S. government auctioned part of the C-band spectrum to wireless carriers in 2021 for US$81 billion. The carriers are using C-band spectrum to provide 5G service at full speed, 10 times the speed of 4G networks. The C-band...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines lifted to buy from hold at Berenberg, which favors U.S. over Europe carriers

Delta Air Lines was upgraded to buy from hold by Berenberg analysts, who see "a better value propopsition than the European flag carriers. The U.S. airlines' demand recovery is more advanced (partly due to their domestic bias), valuations are more compelling relative to history and balance sheets are generally in a better position; the European carriers have been far more hampered by travel restrictions over the past two years," said analysts Conor Dwyer and William Fitzalan Howard, in a note to clients on Tuesday. They like buy-rated Southwest Airlines for its revenue visibility and balance sheet, the best within in their airlines coverage, while Southwest's recently renegotiated credit card deal with Chase has "the potential to offer a material profit contribution," they said. The analysts kept a hold rating on American Airlines and United Airlines .
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Cathay Pacific says 'cash burn' will worsen over Hong Kong curbs

Cathay Pacific is poised to lose nearly $200 million a month from February, the embattled Hong Kong carrier reported Monday, as the city's Covid-19 restrictions have seen cargo flights slashed. Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest travel restrictions, isolating a city that was once one of the world's largest logistics and transportation hubs. Air crew quarantine measures were further tightened following the discovery that two Covid-positive Cathay staff had breached home quarantine -- which resulted in the city's first outbreak of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant. By January, Cathay's cargo flights -- one of the few sectors where the airline was making cash -- had reduced to 20 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, while passenger flights dropped to two percent, its CEO Augustus Tang said Monday.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY

