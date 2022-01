Ayoka Lee the #50 of Kansas State is a 6 ft. 6 inches big dominating center for the team as she recently broke the 35 years old record of NCAA Division-1 Women’s college basketball by scoring 61 points against the 14 Oklahoma. Ayoka’s game is a prime example of post domination just like the 90’s. The particular game where she broke the record had her as Shaq in the post as she just kept scoring in the paint while torturing the defense every time she had her hands on the ball.

