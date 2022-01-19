Man Shot While Inside Car In South Austin

Two people were found fatally shot Wednesday night inside a parked car in Monmouth County, authorities said. Police responding to a report of a shooting about 8:15 p.m. found the victims inside a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Neptune, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials identified a man who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle near Churchill Downs in early January. Cornell Robert Johnson, 45, died due to injuries sustained from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to an...
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a 24-year-old man who was found dead in a parked car over the weekend. James Moreno, 24, died of gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in the 3700 block of Pleasanton Road on the South Side. A resident called 911...
A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head in Brooklyn on Sunday while sitting in a car with another female teen and an older man, police said. The other teen, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a bullet graze wound to her face, while the man took several slugs to his body, authorities said.
FLINT, MI — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman critically injured. Flint police officers responded after 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, for a shooting in the 2000 block of Maybury Avenue, between Pingree Avenue and Lippincott Boulevard, in Flint. Officers arrived to find that a male...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A 21-year-old man was murdered Wednesday morning while he was sitting in a vehicle, Akron police said. Akron police officers said the victim was found in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:15 a.m. EMS transported the victim, whose name is not being released, to...
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles man was shot in the foot this morning after a stranger tried to steal his car while a 3-year-old was inside. The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive at about 6:30 a.m. Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles Police Department said a man […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help after a man was found shot dead inside a home in Brentwood Sunday night. According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call about someone getting shot at 69 West 32nd Street. When they arrived, they say the door to the home was wide open.
DALLAS - A person was shot and hospitalized after being shot inside a Dallas nightclub early Monday. Dallas police responded to Citizen in the 2500 block of Swiss Avenue about 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a man being shot in the chest. Police said the man was transported...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said a man who was shot at a North Austin business in early January has died from his injuries. Police said the shooting happened at approximately 9:29 a.m. on Jan. 8 at 2300 Pasadena Dr. The APD said 911 received calls of shots being fired and a garage door being left slightly open at a local business at that address.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide on 78th St. near Hickman Mills Dr. Officers say they received reports of gunshots in the area at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and when they arrived on scene, they found a man shot in a car that had rolled up into a yard.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 28-year-old Nashville man was shot leaning into a car at 668 South 7th Street around 4 p.m. Monday near James A. Cayce Homes area. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, it is believed to have been a targeted shooting. The man was transported to...
A woman who was fatally shot Wednesday night in a car, while two children also were inside, was apparently targeted and may have known her killer, according to D.C. police. Authorities said the children were not harmed. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Georgia...
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A man was shot while riding his bicycle in Santa Clarita Monday evening.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, witnesses reported the shooting at about 6:55 p.m. at the corner of Whites Canyon Road and Delight Street. It is unknown if the incident was gang-related, however, LASD said that the man was shot from a passing vehicle.
The victim was transported to a hospital by a private vehicle and his condition is unknown at this time. There is currently no description of the victim and authorities have not reported his age.
LASD said there are no suspects are in custody.
AKRON, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Akron. Police detectives were called to the 800 block of McKinley Avenue, and when they arrived around 10:15 a.m., they found the victim deceased inside a vehicle. Shell casings and other evidence were collected from the scene, according to officials.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were shot in Stockton Saturday night on Lower Sacramento Road near the Bear Creek District, said the Stockton Police Department. The first victim, a 30-year-old man, and the second victim, a 28-year-old woman, were sitting in their vehicle when the suspects approached. One of...
