For those curious to know who is returning to The Amazing Race 33, despite being previously eliminated, we’re pleased to have that for you now!. Earlier this week, we saw in the preview host Phil Keoghan speaking to only five teams: Kim & Penn, Ryan & Dusty, Lulu & Lala, Akbar & Sheri, and Raquel & Cayla. Meanwhile, there were four teams seemingly MIA: Caro & Ray, Taylor & Isaiah, Connie & Sam, and Anthony & Spencer. Those teams may not have been able to return after filming shut down for over a year and a half for a variety of different reasons. (If they show up at some point, they weren’t featured at all in some of the promotional materials.)

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO