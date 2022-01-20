ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GB Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (1/20)

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. –...

Great Bend Post

Time for Ellinwood's big soup supper

Churches in Ellinwood are banding together Tuesday night to raise money for a number of social services in the town. The Community Soup Supper is the largest fundraiser each year for the Ellinwood Ministerial Alliance. Kenton Abbott, the associate pastor at St. John Lutheran Church, represents his congregation in the Alliance. He explained how donations at the event help people in Ellinwood.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

BERAN: Healthy living

A new year is a time that many of us make resolutions about health – how to be more active, eat better, and give ourselves some time to heal and grow. The 4—H pledges notes our Head – making good decisions, our Heart – showing loyalty and compassion, our Hands – with a focus on service to others, and our Health for our clubs, community, country, and world.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Vets Lake winning its battle against algae; geese still an issue

Keeping Veterans Lake in Great Bend open for public use was a troubling riddle for a number of years. Under the state’s blue-green algae warning, the City of Great Bend purchased six mute swans from the Omaha Zoo more than 10 years ago in an attempt to scare away geese that frequented the lake. Phosphorus from the geese was believed to be assisting in the algae problem.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

