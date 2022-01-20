GB Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (1/20)

A new year is a time that many of us make resolutions about health – how to be more active, eat better, and give ourselves some time to heal and grow. The 4—H pledges notes our Head – making good decisions, our Heart – showing loyalty and compassion, our Hands – with a focus on service to others, and our Health for our clubs, community, country, and world.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO