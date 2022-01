Opening slated for late January, follow @laguerreraskitchen for dates and hours. As the Bay Area is facing a wave of temporary shutdowns due to the omicron variant, it’s reassuring to know that some openings, the very least, are still on track. In June, Nosh first reported that La Guerrera’s Kitchen, a wildly popular restaurant and catering business that serves up dishes from the Guerrero region of Mexico, would close its Old Oakland space and reopen inside Swan’s Market, in the spot last occupied by Cosecha. According to co-owner Reyna Maldonado, diners should expect the new location to open in late January, with a plan to serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO